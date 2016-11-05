Naagarahaavu (1972) is a Kannada classic directed by the acclaimed Indian filmmaker, S. R. Puttanna Kanagal. The film is based on three novels of Kannada writer Ta. Ra. Subba Rao (Ta. Ra. Su). Raja Nagam is its Tamil version, written, produced and directed by N.S. Manian, with playing the lead role. It was new territory for the actor, who was then known mainly for playing villain roles.

The story is about a strong-willed young man Krishnamurthi (Srikanth), who has the nature of a serpent (hence the title Raja Nagam). He considers his teacher (Major Sundararajan) to be his god and refuses to listen to advice from anybody else. He falls in love with a Hindu girl (Manjula), but due to objections from both families, is unable to marry her. She marries somebody else, and gets pushed into prostitution. He later falls in love with a Christian girl, Margaret (Shubha), but again, both families object. This time, Krishnamurthi refuses to listen to even his teacher when he is asked to reconsider his decision of eloping. The lovers run away to the hills, with the aged teacher running behind them to stop them. The teacher slips, falls down the hill, and dies. Shattered by this, the hero and his lover also jump to their demise.

Srikanth steals the show with his brilliant performance, with Major Sundararajan providing strong support. Shubha as Margaret delivers an impressive performance. M.N. Rajam, as the orthodox mother, and Sukumari also provide strong performances. Thengai Srinivasan with his comical wisecracks is impressive too. The cinematography is by Chandrasekharan. Music by V. Kumar is a big plus. The film did fairly well, running for over hundred days in many centres.

Remembered for: The impressive acting of Srikanth, Major Sundararajan, Sahasranamam, M.N. Rajam, Thengai Srinivasan and the music of V. Kumar.