Popular South actress Raai Laxmi will be doing a special song in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s 150th film and she says it feels surreal to get this opportunity.

Laxmi has replaced Catherine Tresa in Chiranjeevi’s 150th film and this will Laxmi’s 50th film in South.

“It’s a dream come true for me. I have been his fan since my childhood. I am blown away with his nature and his personality. He is extremely down to earth and it’s an honour to work with him especially when he is coming back after so many years for his 150th film.”

According to reports, the film is the official remake of Tamil blockbuster “Kaththi”, and deals with issues plaguing farmers. It will be jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Ram Charan and directed by V.V. Vinayak.

Laxmi, who was recently seen in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer “Akira”, is shooting an opening sequence for the South megastar’s 150th film that is a fun and peppy number.

“I was lucky enough to bag it. This may really sound casual but it’s huge treat for everyone and his fans and me,” she added. The actress will also been seen in yet another Hindi film, “Julie 2”.