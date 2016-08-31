As Sonakshi Sinha fights off bad guys in 'Akira', here's a quiz on women action heroes in cinema. Take our quiz now!
Keywords: Akira, Angelina Jolie, Salt, Mad Max: Fury Road, Strong female characters
Keywords: Akira, Angelina Jolie, Salt, Mad Max: Fury Road, Strong female characters
No one is more thrilled than the fans as the Superstar return to the big screen. The expectations are high and the celebrations are as vibrant as they have always been for all Rajni films. A peek int... »
Thoughts on a summer season where a new ‘Star Trek’ movie or a new Spielberg movie no longer guarantees a blockbuster. »
Kabali has had the biggest-ever opening for a Tamil film »
O
P
E
N