After celebrating Teacher's Day on Monday last (September 5), here's a quiz about your favourite teachers on screen. Take it now!
Keywords: Teacher's Day, Professor, Harry Potter, Nammavar, Matilda
Keywords: Teacher's Day, Professor, Harry Potter, Nammavar, Matilda
No one is more thrilled than the fans as the Superstar return to the big screen. The expectations are high and the celebrations are as vibrant as they have always been for all Rajni films. A peek int... »
Thoughts on a summer season where a new ‘Star Trek’ movie or a new Spielberg movie no longer guarantees a blockbuster. »
Kabali has had the biggest-ever opening for a Tamil film »
O
P
E
N