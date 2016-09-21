With Parched hitting the screens this week, here's a quiz to celebrate women film directors who have done a lot for cinema.
With Parched hitting the screens this week, here's a quiz to celebrate women film directors who have done a lot for cinema.
Three decades since its release, Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam still holds a mirror to society, familial dynamics and interpersonal relationships. On its anniversary, actor and director Revathi chatted w... »
Thoughts on a summer season where a new ‘Star Trek’ movie or a new Spielberg movie no longer guarantees a blockbuster. »
Kabali has had the biggest-ever opening for a Tamil film »
O
P
E
N