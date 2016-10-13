Mohanlal, whose latest release, Pulimurugan, is performing well at the box office, is set to be dubbed in Chinese, Vietnamese, Hindi and English. The actor revealed this news following a special screening in Mumbai. “This is perhaps the best action film of mine,” he said.

The film, made at a cost of Rs. 25 crore, released last week in close to 400 screens. In five days since its release, the collections have crossed the Rs. 20 crore mark. The actor’s other release, Oppam that came out in September, is also reportedly doing great business.

One of the reasons for the international interest in Pulimurugan is reportedly the action scenes that have Mohan Lal taking on a tiger.