The Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature which derives its name from the French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession.

What is your idea of happiness?

Accepting yourself… with all the positives and negatives.

What is your greatest fear?

Being dependant on anyone.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Gandhiji and his religious tolerance. I strongly relate to it.

Which living person do you most admire?

Kamal Haasan. Especially his passion for cinema and thirst for excellence.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

My impulsive behaviour, my temper.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy.

What is your greatest extravagance?

My children.

What is your favourite journey?

I don’t enjoy travelling at all. I’d rather be at home.

Who is your favourite painter?

Vincent Van Gogh.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

How you’re conditioned to be an “ideal” girl or woman.

On what occasion do you lie?

When the lie is going to be beneficial to me and people around me.

What do you dislike most about your appearance?

My bulb nose (laughs).

Which living person do you most despise?

I don’t carry around such baggage. I forget all bad things very soon.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

I won’t tolerate injustice! I won’t negotiate with my self respect!

What is your greatest regret?

Not being a man (laughs). I too want to roam around at 12 o’ clock even its just to have a cup of tea.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My children.

When and where were you happiest?

After giving birth to my children.

What is your present state of mind?

Life could not have been better.

How would you like to die?

Happily. I want to enjoy my death. I want to embrace it.

What is your favourite motto?

Getting physically fit. But it will never happen.

(Lakshmi Ramakrishnan is an actor, director and tv show host. She has directed critically-acclaimed films such as Aarohanam and Nerungi Vaa Muthamidathe. She recently completed the shoot of her third film Ammani.)