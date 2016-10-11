The Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature which derives its name from the French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession.

What is your idea of happiness?

Making others happy. Dusro se bura bolke kuch praapt nahi hota. Sabko khush dekhne aur rakhne mein hi asli khushi milti hai.

Which living person do you most admire?

My wife, Priya.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

My ego. I have been able to get over it with great difficulty. It is the worst thing.

What is the trait you deplore most in others?

Arrogance. I can’t stand such people.

Who is your favourite painter?

Maqbool Fida Husain.

On what occasion do you lie?

Sometimes, for professional reasons. I don’t like to, but in this field, sometimes, you just have to.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

I don’t dislike anything about myself any more. Earlier, I had a complex about my height. But not any more. My tummy is growing a bit, but I am worried about it only from a health point of view.

Which living person do you most despise?

I don’t hate anyone. There are a few people I don’t like being around but hatred only affects you.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

I can't tell you. I say them with love but they are very important aur unke bina kaam nahin chalta.

What is your greatest regret?

In 2002, while shooting Maqbool, a very senior actor, while intoxicated, called me ‘an absolute b***ard’. I regret not breaking his head into two.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

Abhi tak toh acting hi raha hai. I have done it all my life.

When and where were you the happiest?

I am happiest when around students.

What is your present state of mind?

Peaceful. Meditation keeps me calm. I have been doing that from when I was 20.

How would you like to die?

Peacefully. I don’t want people crying. Ekdum chaen se aur sukoon se marna chahta hoon.

What is your favourite motto?

“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

Two of your favourite actors?

Om Puri sahib and Amitabh Bachchhan.

What is your favourite journey?

Acting.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Bhagat Singh.

What is your greatest fear?

That my ego might come back. Bohot mushkil se gaya hai bus yahi dar hai kissi roz vaapas na aajaye.