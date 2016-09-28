Ranbir has shared screen space with his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in the 2013 comedy film 'Besharam'

On actor Ranbir Kapoor’s 34th birthday, his proud father Rishi Kapoor said he wants his son to focus on doing good work.

“Happy Birthday Ranbir! God bless. Bas, apna kaam achcha karo! (Just do your work well)... We (are) proud of you,” Rishi tweeted.

Ranbir has shared screen space with his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in the 2013 comedy film Besharam, directed by Abhinav Kashyap.

A Bollywood heartthrob, Ranbir has a huge fan following not just for his looks, but also his versatility as an actor.

He started his career in Hindi showbiz as an assistant director, working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the film Black. Ranbir then made his acting debut with Bhansali’s tragic romance Saawariya in 2007.

The film didn’t do wonders at the box office, but Ranbir went on to star in movies like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Rockstar, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Ranbir’s next big screen outing is Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, in which he shares screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Ranbir’s friends and co—workers from the industry also wished him:

Karan Johar: Love you Ranbir! Shoot was asaan... because of you! Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor.

Arjun Rampal: A very happy birthday to one of my favourite actors and person Ranbir Kapoor looking killa in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ Love.

Abhishek Kapoor: A shout out to Ranbir Kapoor. happy birthday shinning star. can’t wait to see you in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’