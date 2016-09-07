Rashmi Sharma, who is making her debut as a producer with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink, finds it easier to promote a film that features stars. Rashmi is geared up to release two of her films, Pink and Days of Tafree. While Pink features stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the latter's cast is made up of new actors.

“When there are too many newcomers, films are harder to promote. Pink is much easier, as it stars the 'Big B'. But of course, at the end of the day, it helps if the subject is strong,” Rashmi said.

Rashmi, who has earlier produced TV series like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Sasural Simar Ka, is fascinated by women-oriented subjects. "I like to produce films that I can proudly show to my family. Stories that I'm interested in are generally from a female point of view."

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary, Pink will see Amitabh playing a lawyer.