Producer Raja tells k. v. vasudevan that he will foray into Hollywood in three years

Producer R. D. Raja is pleased that Remo is set to release on October 7, just as he had announced many months earlier. Raja, who’s making his debut with Remo, says, “I am sure the film will make audiences happy, not just for the grandeur in it, but also because love, the core of the film, is a universal phenomenon.”

Raja is more than just Sivakarthikeyan’s manager. “I am a long-time friend, and it makes me happy to make my debut in his film,” he says. His association with Sivakarthikeyan goes back to Marina. He also wrote lyrics for Maan Karate. “For a long time now, Sivakarthikeyan has urged me to turn producer,” he says. What finally convinced him to take the leap was director Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s one-liner for Remo.

He doesn’t think it’s risky that Sivakarthikeyan comes dressed as a woman for vast stretches of the film. “He took up the challenge, and this brings out a new facet to his acting. Trust me when I say there will be no cause for disappointment,” he says.

Raja, who has worked for Vijay TV as a creative consultant, and is also a long-time associate of Fox Star Studios, is most excited that he has managed to bring in P. C. Sreeram for Remo. “He turned down five films to accept Remo. We also have other big names, including Resul and R. C. Kamalakannan (VFX expert).”

Raja has already announced his second and third projects, one more with Sivakarthikeyan, and the other with Nivin Pauly. Clearly, he is not one to deliberate too long. He doesn’t intend to stop with making Tamil films. “Considering Tamil cinema has internationally acclaimed technicians like A. R. Rahman, and Resul Pookutty, I can confidently tell you that my 24 AM Studios will produce a Hollywood movie in about three years,” he says.