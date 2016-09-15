TOPICS

The film will be titled 'Lucifer'

Actor Prithviraj is going to make his directorial debut in a film titled 'Lucifer' that will star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The film will be produced by Ashirvaad Cinemas. 'Lucifer' is written by actor-writer Murali Gopy.

Annoucing the project, Prithiviraj tweeted:

