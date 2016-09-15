The film will be titled 'Lucifer'
Actor Prithviraj is going to make his directorial debut in a film titled 'Lucifer' that will star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The film will be produced by Ashirvaad Cinemas. 'Lucifer' is written by actor-writer Murali Gopy.
Annoucing the project, Prithiviraj tweeted:
"LUCIFER" starring The Lalettan, written by Murali Gopy, produced by Aashirvad Cinemas will be my directorial debut! pic.twitter.com/m65YQTPzsV— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 15, 2016
