In what is now becoming a viral video, actor-director Prabhu Deva shook a leg with his father on a dance reality show on TV.

Sundaram, a national award winning choreographer himself, first danced solo to Chanda Re from Prabhu Deva’s film Sapnay. After the hosts requested the father-son duo to dance together, they both did to the song Gandi Baat.

Sundaram began by speaking about his son’s visit to a Mani Ratnam shoot. As they were short of a dancer, a young Prabhu Deva was asked to fill in, receiving a standing ovation on his performance. The actor’s mother Mahadevamma signed off on the show speaking in their native tongue, Kannada.

