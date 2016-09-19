An equal number of people held contrasting opinions on celebrities' involvement in socio-political issues

In response to last week's poll question that asked if film personalities should get involved in socio-political issues like the Cauvery dispute, readers were surprisingly divided (36% each) between thinking they should stay away, and letting them get involved.

A large percentage of people (28%) also felt that their popularity could be used positively.

A reader, Murali, felt that on account of their popularity, they must wield restraint when commenting. "Our society is not mature enough to know the difference between actors' profession and their persona," he wrote.