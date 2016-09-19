TOPICS

arts, culture and entertainment

cinema

arts, culture and entertainment

An equal number of people held contrasting opinions on celebrities' involvement in socio-political issues

In response to last week's poll question that asked if film personalities should get involved in socio-political issues like the Cauvery dispute, readers were surprisingly divided (36% each) between thinking they should stay away, and letting them get involved.

A large percentage of people (28%) also felt that their popularity could be used positively.

A reader, Murali, felt that on account of their popularity, they must wield restraint when commenting. "Our society is not mature enough to know the difference between actors' profession and their persona," he wrote.

Cauvery dispute
An Innova with Tamil Nadu number plates set onfire at Nayandahalli. Photo: Sampath Kumar G P/The Hindu
Should film personalities be involved in socio-political issues like the Cauvery dispute?
Yes, they have influence in a particular area and can use it positively
No, they should stay away from issues that are beyond their expertise
They are free citizens who can do what they want
More In: Cinema | Features | Cinema | Entertainment