Forty-three percent of all voters believed that Karan Johar should not have announced that he wouldn't work with Pakistan actors again

In response to last week's poll question, "Was director Karan Johar right in saying he won't work with Pakistani actors again?", the majority believed he was wrong.

A sizeable number of voters (37 percent), however, believed he was right, and that "we have no shortage of talent in India". Only fifteen percent thought it was important as a filmmaker that he not take risks and jeopardise his future work.

One of the readers, Ravi, commented, "I strongly oppose importing of talent from our unfortunate neighbour when our country produces excellent talent within. Let's become self-sufficient." Another reader, Sher Singh, asked, "If there is a fight with the US, will you stop the use of Western medicine?"