Over 2,200 people identified it as a national issue, and that fringe elements are working against communal harmony.
In a poll on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's removal from his hometown's Ramlila, a majority of our readers believed that an actor's competence has nothing to do with his identity.
Of over 6,000 people who voted, 43 per cent supported this statement — "It is a shame. The identity of an actor doesn't dictate his professional competency".
However, about 500 people thought that traditions must be kept within religion.
