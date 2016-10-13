Over 2,200 people identified it as a national issue, and that fringe elements are working against communal harmony.

In a poll on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's removal from his hometown's Ramlila, a majority of our readers believed that an actor's competence has nothing to do with his identity.

Of over 6,000 people who voted, 43 per cent supported this statement — "It is a shame. The identity of an actor doesn't dictate his professional competency".

Over 2,200 people identified it as a national issue, and that fringe elements are working against communal harmony.

However, about 500 people thought that traditions must be kept within religion.