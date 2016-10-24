Over 4500 voters felt Kashyap, like any citizen of a democracy, has the right to question its leaders

Responding to last week’s poll question, “Were Anurag Kashyap’s tweets addressed to PM on his Lahore visit a valid complaint?” the majority supported the director saying “that a citizen in a democracy can question elected representatives.”

However, a large number of voters (36 per cent) felt that the director had stepped out of line arguing that the prime minister had “far more important issues to deal with.” 14 per cent of the voters even felt Anurag Kashyap was being “unpatriotic” in doing so.

Commenting about the poll, reader Sanjeev Shrivastava felt that this matter should not be turned into another debate on the issue of nationalism. He says, “It is a right of every law-abiding citizen to question her or his elected representatives. Where else would s/he go?”

Parth Garg supported this view point and added, “We have to differentiate between dissent and disloyalty. Kashyap’s was a valid complaint.”

In contrast, reader Vivek Jha commented, Anurag Kashyap’s tweets “shows that Bollywood celebrities only think about money. Nation’s interest does not matter to them.”