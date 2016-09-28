The 52-year-old star asked the media to stop dragging her longtime friend into the highly-publicised split

Actress Courteney Cox has defended her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston on being dragged her over Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce, saying she has nothing to do with it.

The 52-year-old star asked the media to stop dragging her longtime friend, who also happens to be Pitt’s ex-wife, into the highly—publicised split, reported E! Online.

“(Brangelina’s divorce’s) not about (Aniston). I feel like we’re exacerbating it by even talking about it,” she said.

Aniston’s husband Justin Theroux has also slammed the attention diverted on the actress since the separation of her ex Brad Pitt from his wife Angelina Jolie.

Aniston, 47, was married to Pitt for five years before their divorce in 2005.

Pitt, 52, and Jolie, 41 — who married in 2014 after 10 years of dating — have six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.