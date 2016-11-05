A few glitches notwithstanding, Sara’s performance is worth watching

We have seen child actor Sara in quite a few dubbed Telugu movies and the child never ceases to impress. This film too is a dubbed version of a Malayalam movie Ann Maria Kalippilaanu that released three months ago. It is about a school girl who spots her ‘sports sir’ David (John Kaippalil) who apparently had a relationship with one of the teachers in the school and called it off. Ananya (Sara) sees her teacher crying and skipping the class and reports it to the principal. David nurses a grudge against Ananya and deliberately disqualifies her in a long jump competition, a sport she is very fond of. Ananya trades her Iphone gifted by her dad, to hire a small time goon to beat up the physical instructor.

Meanwhile Ananya is longing to see her dad who works as a volunteer doctor in Syria and her mother (also a doctor) seeks a divorce as he isn’t spending time with them. Distraught, Ananya finds happiness in the friendship of a thug Gireesh (Sunny Wayne) who promises to beat her sports instructor and also takes her to meet the angel on the mountain. The rest of the story revolved around Ananya asking the angel to help her win the long jump competition. The icing on the cake is…her father returns from Syria to stay with her for good.

A few disturbing issues are left untouched in the film. On one hand the director shows the physical instructor abusing the girls, one school girl looks hapless and sad walks away without saying anything but there is no mention or reaction to it throughout the film. The lady teacher a victim, also resigns but again there is no reaction to it. The director seems to treats it as an occupational hazard and focuses only on the revenge of the child and her wanting to meet the angel. At another level, she is always in the company of a male domestic help and Gireesh, and the mother is more than happy to leave the girl in their care which seems rather irresponsible.

Sara overshadows all the people in the story with her innocence and charm; she is a very fine talent.

Cinematography is sharp and pleasing but the story and narration go for a toss as the characters don’t appear credulous. Dulquer Salman’s cameo fails to lift the story.

Pilla Rakshasi

Cast: Sara, Sunny Wayne

Direction: Midhun Manuel

Music: Shahn Rehman

Rating: 2/5