Pierce Brosnan is back as Bond, but this time for an Indian paan masala brand. The first visuals of the campaign, out earlier today, have sent the virtual world into a tizzy, with many calling him ‘Pan Singh Tumor’ as a joke.

The Hollywood actor, best known for playing Bond, is shown in the ad, holding a box of the pan masala, Pan Bahar, with the text below reading, “Class never goes out of style”. The actor’s signature also found space in the ad, which was splashed across the front page of a few national dailies.

The video ad, meanwhile, features a luxury car, a few women and action, but instead of guns and ammunition, he fights with a box of the pan masala. Social media users have had a field day, critising the ad.

The actor has worked in films like GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. This is Brosnan’s second endorsement of an Indian product. He had earlier endorsed suiting fabric, Reid & Taylor.