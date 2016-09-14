Pawan Kalyan is penning a book titled Nenu Manam Janam

Actor—politician Pawan Kalyan is penning a book titled Nenu Manam Janam, on the ideology and philosophy of his Jana Sena party.

“This book would reflect everything from what initiated him to launch the party, which incidents compelled him to work for the people, what his plan of action, and the aim he is striving for,” read a statement issued on behalf of the actor.

Kalyan formed the Jana Sena party in 2014, and he plans to contest the 2019 general elections.

The statement further said that Nenu Manam Janam would be different from Kalyan’s earlier book Ism.

“Unlike his earlier book Ism, the writings will be lucid, to the point and in simpler terms, so that even common man can read and understand it. The Jana Sena party is planning to bring out the book in the first half of 2017.”

On the acting front, Kalyan is busy shooting for Katamarayuda, the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram.