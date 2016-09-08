Five movies will woo audiences during the festival season.

This year has been significant for Mollywood, considering the success of films with no big names or tall claims. However, Onam has always been a crucial festival season for Malayalam cinema when several biggies reach theatres to attract the holiday crowd. It is no different this year. There are five big releases lined up: Priyadarsan’s Mohanlal-starrer Oppam; Kunchacko Boban revives the legendary Udaya Pictures with Sidhartha Siva’s Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho; Jeethu Joseph’s Oozham with Prithviraj in the lead; Sundar Das’ Welcome to Central Jail starring Dileep; and Jude Anthany Joseph’s Oru Muthassi Gadha.

The four directors and debutant producer talk about their films.

OPPAM

Director: Priyadarsan

Treading a new path

In over three decades, Priyadarsan has directed more than 90 films in four languages and crafted several blockbusters in Hindi and Malayalam. However, he hit a bad patch and things have not been hunky-dory for him during the past couple of years. He is back in action, as he teams up with Mohanlal in Oppam. For the superstar, it’s the first Malayalam release of the year.

Is Oppam an attempt to deviate from your usual genres?

The last few films of mine didn’t do well because I kept repeating what I had done earlier. So I thought it was time I played according to the times and I have made a sleek thriller. All commercial ingredients are there and my years of experience as a writer and director have helped me in making this movie.

Is it easy to make a thriller these days when social media is so active? Chances of the suspense being spoilt after the first show itself is a threat?

Quite true. So I have made it into a cat-and-mouse game and what takes the story ahead is the question of who will win eventually, quite like a Hitchcock film.

Your films with Mohanlal are mostly known for the humour. Did the character of a visually challenged person bring in some restrictions?

He plays Jayaraman, a blind lift operator. But it’s not a dark film. It has been made more like a Hollywood flick and it is entertaining with many humorous situations.

How did the failure of your last few films affect you?

After so many years in the industry, success and failure don’t affect me much. Maybe it all did matter during the initial years in the film industry. Now, I don’t take it to heart and I quite enjoy playing to the gallery, except perhaps when I am making a Kanchivaram or Sila Samayangalil. At present, I want to take it easy.

How was it to team up with Premam director Alphonse Putharen, who edited the trailer of Oppam?

I was delighted when he told me about watching my films and learning from those experiences. I showed him what I had made and told him to edit it the way he would like to.

Your future projects?

My next film is in Hindi with Akshay Kumar and produced by Rohit Shetty.

OOZHAM

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Revenge is the key

With Drishyam, director Jeethu Joseph gained national attention. Later he made the Tamil version of the film, Papanasam, with Kamal Haasan in the lead. This is his second film after the lacklustre Life of Josutty, which followed the blockbuster Drishyam.

Do you feel the pressure to come up with another Drishyam every time you have a new release?

Even if I deny it, it will be there for sure. That is the reason why I keep on saying that Oozham is not a suspense thriller but a revenge drama. Even when I made Life of Josutty, many expected it to have some dramatic twists. Anyway, I have stopped thinking about such things now.

What excites you as a filmmaker now?

More than the high of creating another hit, my aim has always been to narrate stories in new ways. I have been focusing on relationships, like the one between mother and daughter in Mummy and Me. In Oozham, the focus is on the bond between siblings.

How was it to work with Prithviraj again, after Memories?

Although we barely knew each other when we started working for Memories, we have become close friends now. The storyline of Oozham was there even then but I took a break as we didn’t want to make movies of the same kind. Prithviraj plays Surya Krishnamurthy in Oozham. Memories was more hero driven while Oozham is essentially plot driven.

Life of Josutty had its moments but many viewers objected to some of the dialogues in the film...

Many viewers could relate to its characters. I had narrated the bond between a father and his son. But yes, some did take offence at certain dialogues especially since it was not expected in my films. In real life, such characters talk the way it was depicted in the film. But I take it as a learning experience about aspects that I should keep in mind when I plan a new project.

There is news about you directing Mammootty next...

I am doing a thriller with Mammootty in the lead, but it may not be my next directorial venture. I will decide on my new projects only after Oozham releases. I have scripted a film that will be directed by debutant Ansar Khan, with Biju Menon and Indrajith in the lead. There is a Dileep-Kavya Madhavan project that is being scripted by Benny P. Nayarambalam. Talks are on about a Hindi project as well but these are early days to make an announcement.

ORU MUTHASSI GADHA

Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Grand old tale

After the heartwarming Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Jude Anthany Joseph is reaching theatres with his second film, Oru Muthassi Gadha. Going by existing norms, this one is quite unconventional on account of its narrative style and casting. Jude explains why he is confident that this one will win many hearts.

Oru Muthassi Gadha seems to be a film that is completely different from the usual Mollywood fare. What is the film all about?

In nuclear families, grandparents have a limited role. The children see them only during vacations. Oru Muthassi Gadha is a hilarious take on conflicts between the old and new generations. The focus here is on a grandmother, who is quite a terror. The character is played by Rajini Chandy. Suraj Venjarammoodu, Bhagyalakshmi, Lena and Aparna Balamurali are in the cast.

What inspired you to create such a character?

In fact, the idea evolved during a chat with actor Nivin Pauly at his home. But even he was not sure when I started working the thought into a script. The grandmothers that we usually see on screen are always soft-spoken and loving, but I have created this character to suit the plot. I was convinced about this story when I got its climax.

It has been two years since Ohm Shanthi Oshaana...

I am a reluctant writer and I was never in a hurry to make films. I wait for the right story to happen. Of course, during this break I got married and became a dad.

It is not easy to market a film with no big stars in the lead. What prompted you take the risk?

After Ohm Shanthi Oshaana became successful, the credit was attributed to its script and the star cast. So I decided to take up the challenge of proving myself. I had the support of Mukesh R. Mehta, the producer of Oru Muthassi Gadha.

What next?

I have committed another film. But I have no story in my mind right now.

What is Vineeth Sreenivasan’s role in Oru Muthassi Gadha?

It’s a guest role but it is an important one. Watch the film to learn more.

KOCHAVVA PAULO AYYAPPA COELHO

Producer: Kunchacko Boban

Fingers crossed

With director Sidhartha Siva’s Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho, Kunchacko Boban is turning producer in addition to playing the lead. He happens to be resurrecting the legendary Udaya Pictures, owned by his family and which used to be one of the most successful production houses in Malayalam. More than the money involved, it was his passion for cinema that came to the fore during his maiden journey as a producer, says Kunchacko.

What attracted you to Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho and motivated you to produce the film?

When Sidhartha Siva narrated it to me, I was charmed by its simple and sweet storyline peppered with genuine humour. It talks about relationships and there is a bit of an inspirational touch as well.

What is the storyline like?

It has been inspired by a real-life character, a genuine do-gooder. There is this boy Ayyappa Das, played by Master Rudraksh (son of actor Sudheesh), who has a dream. My character is Kochauvva who helps him in pursuing that dream, using certain quotes from author Paulo Coelho. Though their aims in life are different, the route that they take are the same.

Paulo Coelho himself tweeted the film’s first look poster?

It was simply unbelievable. I was in the United States then and when I came to know about it, honestly, I could not believe it. I didn’t even have a Twitter account! It was too exciting a news for all of us.

What are your memories about Udaya Pictures and how do you feel reviving the banner?

Frankly speaking, memories about Udaya were not really pleasant during my childhood. I didn’t want anything from the banner or be associated with it. That sentiment remained unchanged during my initial phase as an actor. But when I made my re-entry after a break, I realised the value of the heritage that I was part of and then I seriously started thinking about producing a film. It all took some time to happen but I am happy that I did it with Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho.

Do you plan to continue as a producer?

I have not compromised on quality while producing Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho. There is a risk factor with its big budget but I am excited about the film. Once upon a time, Udaya Pictures was synonymous with the commercial set-up of the Malayalam film industry. I am praying for that to happen again.

WELCOME TO CENTRAL JAIL

Director: Sundar Das

All for laughs

Director Sundar Das had directed Sallapam, a film that was crucial to Dileep in the early part of his career. They went on to work together in Kudamattam, Varnakkazhchakal and Kuberan. Now the two are coming together for Welcome to Central Jail, scripted by Benny P. Nayarambalam.

What is Welcome to Central Jail about?

The story is about Unnikkuttan, Dileep’s character, who curiously enough enjoys his life in jail. There are reasons for his choice but he is not a criminal. Vedhika is the heroine and she plays Radhika, a photographer. Usually jails are shown in dark shades in our movies but not in this one. The cast includes Renji Panicker, Siddique, Aju Varghese, Kalabhavan Shajon, Sharafuddeen and Hareesh Perumanna.

From Sallapam to Welcome to Central Jail now, how do you assess Dileep’s evolution as an actor?

It’s his involvement and dedication to the craft that has helped him to gain this kind of popularity. Dileep is quite sure about what he is doing while selecting his roles and during the making of a film, he constantly keeps improvising. He has a style of his own that has helped him connect with family audiences.

What are the changes you observe in the Malayali viewer?

At present, our viewers are more aware about new narrative styles. It definitely affects their expectations about Malayalam films. There is less space for melodrama. Perhaps the greatest challenge these days is to come up with humorous situations that have not been seen in social media. Humour has become verbal and situational.