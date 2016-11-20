Hindi cinema actor Sanjay Dutt will make his comeback with director Omung Kumar’s upcoming film Bhoomi.

“I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful. Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter,” Dutt said in a statement here.

Omung, who has previously directed biopics like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, said the film will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

“This one will keep the audience taut and on the edge of their seats. Bhoomi is an emotional, revenge drama that centres around the relationship between a father and daughter.”

The film will be made under the banner of Bhushan Kumar led T-Series, Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar’s production house Legend Studios.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Sanjay Dutt’s versatility as an actor will be on display with the film; I am personally looking forward to it.”

“Baba (Sanjay Dutt) believed in the script from the day he heard it and has been the driving force behind this film. Bhoomi is a story that will buckle the trend. We are delighted that Sanjay Dutt is making a comeback through this film,” said Sandeep Singh.

Teh movie will go on the floors in 2017 and will be shot extensively in Uttar Pradesh in February.