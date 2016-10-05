A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court to stop the release of 31st October, starring Soha Ali Khan and Vir Das. The film is reportedly about the aftermath of the assassination of Indira Gandhi, which led to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The PIL said that the movie “is an attack on the secular fabric of India and and is contrary to the ideology of the country’s oldest political party.” It added, “From whatever little is shown on trailers, it is clear that the action and words used by the characters are of offending nature; they have all ingredients to tarnish the reputation of such persons. Apart from the fact that same can’t stand the test of fair comment or that of social interest, they appear to be provocative.”

The plea filed by a person called Ajay Katara also sought direction to delete some offensive scenes before the release, saying there were various scenes in the movie which are aimed and targetted against a political figure of the country. The petitioner has, however, not named any leader in the petition.

The plea said that the movie’s producer, Magical Dreams Production Pvt Ltd, has used a look-alike of the unnamed political figure “who has been painted in bad light. That movie has transgressed the right of expression, in as much as a particular person has been targetted so as to invite contempt and hatred against him.”