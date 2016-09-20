Fantasy drama TV series Game of Thrones won’t be getting a prequel series, it’s executive producer confirmed. The series that has won 12 Emmys is six-season old, and has two more to go. Fans have been asking if there would be a chance of a spin-off set in the past.

The executive producer of the show, David Benioff, said, “This is it!” and confirmed that there are no plans to make anything else based on the Game of Thrones universe.

“You may want to ask George (R.R. Martin) about that. It’s a great world he has created. It’s a rich world, and I’m sure there will be other series set in Westeros. But for us though, this is it,” Benioff said.

For his part, George R.R. Martin has confirmed that he won’t be quitting the Game of Thrones world any time soon.

“Well, I do have thousands of pages of fake history, everything that led up to Game of Thrones. So, there’s a wealth of material there, and I’m still writing more. At the moment, we still have this show to finish, and I still have two books to finish,” Martin said.