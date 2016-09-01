The actor feels the industry is only in need of talent

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has made a place for himself in Bollywood, says the film industry is one place where there is no “racism”.

“I think there is no racism in this film industry. They are only in need of talent though it takes time but, if you are talented you will get your due. I am thankful to be part of this industry,” Nawazuddin said in an interview.

The actor is now considered as one of the most saleable in showbiz but he says that he doesn’t waste time thinking about all these things.

“I don’t waste my time thinking about all these things (whether he is saleable or not). My job is to work hard and be honest with my character and that’s in my control. I can only try to give my best performance,” said Nawazuddin, who has been appreciated for her roles in films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Kahaani, Raman Raghav 2.0 and more.

The actor is currently busy promoting his film Freaky Ali directed by Sohail Khan and presented by Salman Khan.