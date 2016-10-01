Nandaa hopes that the just-released Kallattam will be his big break

A lot rides on the success of Kallattam for Nandaa. “The result of a film isn’t in my hands. I’ve tried to do different types of roles. In Eeram, for instance, I even played a negative role.” He says that the search for an elusive hit keeps him motivated. “I am still around, and approached by directors when they have meaningful roles.”

In Kallattam, he plays a police officer but without the khaki uniform usually associated with the role. “That’s a unique aspect in the film,” he says. “A policeman, in fact, spends a lot of time wearing civilian attire. His is not a nine-to-five job.” This is, however, not the first time Nandaa has played a cop. “Vellore Mavattam was received pretty well. But the story of Kallattam is entirely different. It’s about a cat and mouse game, with the policeman and the villain trying to outwit each other.”