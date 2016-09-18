The star refused to comment about his rumoured relationship with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Actor Naga Chaitanya, son of Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, has confirmed that he will tie the knot next year.

“It (marriage) should happen next year. My father will announce the date once it’s finalised. At the moment, I can’t divulge more information,” Chaitanya told IANS.

Rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he refused to comment when asked about it.

Chaitanya is currently busy wrapping up Telugu action-thriller Saahasam Swasaga Sagipo, and also awaits the release of Premam, the eponymous remake of Malayalam blockbuster.

He has also signed an untitled project with director Kalyan Krishna, and it is slated to go on the floors later this year.