'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan' aims at entertaining viewers, says Nadirshah as the movie reaches theatres today.

Nadirshah is a bundle of nerves. But then he is not short on confidence even as his second directorial venture, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan (KRR), reaches theatres today. With his debut movie, Amar Akbar Anthony (AAA) turning out to be a smashing hit, he is aware that expectations are riding high on KRR.

“The second film is always risky and brings with it added responsibility. Moreover, the lead is played by Vishnu Unnikrishnan, who is stepping into the hero’s shoes for the first time,” says the filmmaker. Vishnu and Bibin George wrote both of Nadirshah’s directorial ventures.

Why did he opt for an unconventional lead after his directorial debut with top stars in Malayalam cinema? “Mainly because I am confident about the subject and the actor. The subject is the hero of the movie. It is about Kichu a.k.a Krishnan Nair who will go to any extent to become an actor to fulfil his father’s wish. It is the story of a common man with a dream. That way it is closer to real life when compared to AAA. Vishnu and Bibin had written this story prior to AAA for another director. But that project didn’t take off and so I stepped in. As for Vishnu, he is a fine actor,” he says. Vishnu had acted in a small role in AAA.

However, Nadirshah agrees that risk is a constant factor in cinema.

He points out that if his first film had bitten the dust at the box office in spite of the stars in the film, the director would have been the scapegoat.

“Now if KRR does not do well, then people will find fault with me for being overconfident and going for an unconventional hero,” he adds.

AAA comes out strongly against child abuse. And the director confirms that KRR will also convey a message. “It revolves around how a person overcomes his inferiority complex and I hope viewers get a lot of positivity after watching the film,” he says.

Comparing his two films he says that while there will be plenty of laughs as in AAA, there will no forced humour.

“AAA was more colourful; we spiced it up a lot of elements to make it a mass entertainer. But my latest work has more of pure humour,” he maintains.

He makes special mention of Salim Kumar’s Naxal Chandran in his flick. “The vintage Salim Kumar will be back in the movie. I also have high hopes about Siddique’s character. He is handling comedy after a while.” Kottayam Nazeer, Shajon, and Dharmajan essay important roles. Female leads are Prayaga Martin and Lijomol Jose.

For those in the know, there is excitement in the air as Nadirshah and Dileep revive their NAD production banner with the movie, as Dileep steps in as co-producer of KRR.

“We formed NAD 23 years ago with Aby as the third member. But Aby backed out at the last minute. We didn’t change the name though. Our first venture was an audio cassette, ‘De Maveli Kombathu’. Later we produced videos and DVDs. This is our first film venture,” he explains.

Nadirshah has scored the music as well. “I am an average composer and I found that it was enough for the movie! I ensure that the songs are appealing. Having done a lot of stage shows and since I am still in the thick of it, I know what the people want,” he says.

Now that he wears many hats - that of a singer, mimicry artiste, actor, television anchor, composer, lyricst and stage show director, where does direction fit into his scheme of things?

“It is the realisation of a dream and I have been influenced by all the directors. But that doesn’t mean I have left behind what I have been doing till now. Within a few days of the film’s release, I would be travelling to Dubai for a stage show.

“That’s how I keep in touch with the audience. I have always watched movies along with the viewers. Audiences’ preferences have been my parameter when I make a movie and I will never stop doing what I am doing now,” he signs off.