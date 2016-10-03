Young filmmaker Katyayan Shivpuri, from Maharashtra, won the first prize at the Swachh Bharat Short Film Festival for his work Murga.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu awarded Katyayan with a certificate and a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh.

The short film promoting the idea of clean India had Murga as the metaphor depicting the victims that citizens have made of themselves and of the children by not keeping the surroundings clean.

The second prize was shared by filmmakers Sudanshu Sharma, KVK Kumar and Akshay Danavale for their films Nahna Doot, Chembuku Moodindi (The Dying Vessel) and Sarkarmi Rati Wadho!, respectively. The third prize was awarded to six entries.