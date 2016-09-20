MSG The Warrior - Lion Heart is scheduled to hit the screens on October 7, confirmed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the film’s lead actor. He also added that ...Lion Heart was in fact planned as the fourth film. “The third would have been ...Online Gurukul, which has taken quite a while to shoot. As we have shot ...Lion Heart in just 25 days, we will be releasing this first. The 5th instalment is also finished. It will be a comedy set against a village backdrop. There will be no innuendoes in the comedy film,” he said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim made his debut in the controversial MSG The Messenger. Last year, its sequel, MSG-2 The Messenger, was released.

“This film is a family entertainer. My fans want to see me playing a character who has a wife. Therefore, I play a Rajput warrior who is married and is a father. I am not playing a Guru here,” he said.

The movie is reported to be about a medieval warrior who fights alien invaders from outer space for the honour of his land and the dignity of womenfolk.

The story travels across centuries as he plays another role as a modern-day secret agent.