He will debut as hero in 'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joesph's next thriller

Actor Mohanlal has announced the entry of his son Pranav as a hero in director Jeethu Joseph's upcoming thriller to be produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirwad Pictures. Pranav, who has already won a National Award for Best Child Actor, had assisted director Jeethu Joseph in Life of Josutty and Papanasam, the Tamil version of his superhit Drishyam.

Posting the message on Facebook, actor Mohanlal said: "Pranav Mohanlal is ready to begin his career as an actor. He will be playing the lead role in the movie directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor. This movie is of thriller genre after Drishyam, from Aashirvad Cinemas".