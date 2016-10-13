Over the years, Manoj Bajpayee has excelled in many negative roles, including a gangster in Gangs of Wasseypur, a psycho in Road, and a dangerous leader in Tevar. But the two-time National Award-winner says he’s raised the bar for his upcoming film, Love Sonia.

An Indo-American film, the film is directed by Tabrez Noorani and produced by David Womark, the producer of Life of Pi. The film has been reportedly shot in many locations across the world, including Rajasthan, Mumbai, Hong Kong and the US. The film also stars other Indian actors like Anupam Kher, Freida Pinto, Richa Chaddha, and Rajkumar Rao.

Manoj Bajapayee adds, “The character I play is deadly. I had a great experience working with so many talented actors.” The actors recently won the ‘Best Actor’ award for his performance in Aligarh at the 7th Jagran Film Festival.