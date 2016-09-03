Scenes between Karthi, Aditi and Shraddha Srinath will be shot in this schedule, apart from a song

The next schedule of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil romantic drama “Kaatru Veliyidai”, which stars Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, will reportedly take place in Kashmir from the end of September.

“The team will head to Kashmir to shoot some important sequences this month-end. They were supposed to go earlier but due to the delay in the completion of the first schedule, it had to be postponed,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Scenes between Karthi, Aditi and Shraddha Srinath will be shot in this schedule, apart from a song. The makers have already shot two songs.

Slated to hit the screens next year, the film features music by A.R. Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman.