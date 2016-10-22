SLIDESHOW

MAMI Film Festival


Oct 22, 2016

The ‘Jio MAMI 18th Film Festival’ is being held in Mumbai. Photos: AFP



Ae Dil Hai Mushkil issue
Were Anurag Kashyap's tweets addressed to PM on his Lahore visit a valid complaint?
No, there are far more important issues to be dealt with.
Yes, it's a democracy and we can question elected representatives.
No, it was unpatriotic of him to do so.
Maybe, but he could have used official channels instead of tweeting about it.

Videos

Revathi chats about Mouna Ragam as it turns 30

Three decades since its release, Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam still holds a mirror to society, familial dynamics and interpersonal relationships. On its anniversary, actor and director Revathi chatted w... »

Kabali release: Superstar returns

Tête-à-tête with Pa. Ranjith: The story of Kabali

Photo gallery

Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

MAMI Film Festival

It appears from the trailer that Sivakarthikeyan, playing a budding actor, disguises himself as a nurse, in a bid to win over Keerthy Suresh's character.

Not just another girl

Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp for designer Sabyasachi.

Celebspotting: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016

Screening Room: A weekly column on cinema

A few good women

A still from 'Dil Chahta Hain'.

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ is the ultimate male-bonding movie, but today, the females are more fascinating »

The blockbusters busted

English cinema

Train to Busan: an engaging thriller

The Accountant: Guns and ledgers

Inferno: Definitely not hot as hell

Queen of Katwe: A deft mix of emotion and strategy

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children: Not peculiar enough

Hindi cinema

31st October: Cardboard recreations of history

Saat Uchakkey: Too dirty for words

Mirzya: ambitious tale of star-crossed lovers is a letdown

'M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story' - Bowling a good line and length

Parched: thirsting for more

Tamil cinema

Ammani — Mother superior

Rekka: Men are from mass

Remo: Heroine worship

The Devi(l) wears pavadai

Aandavan Kattalai: My dear visa

Telugu cinema

Shankara: Campus travails

Nandini Nursing Home: Comedians run riot

Ism: An ‘ism’ for every trouble

Abhinetri: Here to entertain

Premam: The many shades of love

Recent Article in Cinema

Irulum Oliyum (1971)

The film Irulum Oliyum was based on a popular Kannada novel written by the famed writer Aryamba Pattabhi. The novel was first made in Kannad... »