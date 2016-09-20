SLIDESHOW
In Pictures

Not just another girl


Sep 20, 2016

Remo shows Sivakarthikeyan disguised as a nurse, but it isn't the first time a male actor has played a woman. Here are other such instances.



Revathi chats about Mouna Ragam as it turns 30

Three decades since its release, Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam still holds a mirror to society, familial dynamics and interpersonal relationships. On its anniversary, actor and director Revathi chatted w... »

Kabali release: Superstar returns

Tête-à-tête with Pa. Ranjith: The story of Kabali

Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp for designer Sabyasachi.

Celebspotting: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016

Who can forget the ferocious tiger Shere Khan who is behind Mowgli in The Jungle Book? Idris Elba gave the voice to this menacing and ruthless tiger in the ever-loving children's novel.

Tiger strides on the big screen

Pudupettai - The underdog becomes the ruthless don. Pudupettai has become a cult classic now, thanks to the fantastic bro duo, Selvaraghavan and Dhanush. Starting off as a poor sidekick to a menacing villain in Chennai, Dhanush slowly climbs the ladder of the seedy underworld in this no-holds barred film. As Kokki Kumar, he ruled the screen and made a name for himself.
Internet Desk

Don't miss these Dhanush movies!

Screening Room: A weekly column on cinema

The blockbusters busted

Still from Star Trek Beyond

Thoughts on a summer season where a new ‘Star Trek’ movie or a new Spielberg movie no longer guarantees a blockbuster. »

Explaining Rajinikanth

Trade Winds: A series on film distribution

'Magizhchi' at the box-office

Kabali has had the biggest-ever opening for a Tamil film »

Cracking the glass ceiling

Robinson Crusoe: Cast away

Sully: Captain America

Skiptrace: Gangs of Hong Kong

War Dogs review: Guns and posers

Pete's Dragon: a winsome Disney adventure

Raaz Reboot: Where are the chills?

Freaky Ali: Not a great tee off

Baar Baar Dekho: stuck in a time warp

Sunshine Music Tours and Travels: Ain't no sunshine at all

Sunshine Music Tours and Travels review: An excuse for brand promotion

Sadhuram 2: Gore competency

Vaaimai: Court unquote

Iru Mugan: science of the times

'Kutrame Thandanai' review: thoughtfully made, but something's missing

Kidaari: new genre of 'Aruvaa Christie'?

Nirmala Convent: Needed more homework

Jyo Achyutananda: Journey worth your time

Wish You happy BreakUp: Writing carries the day

Inkokkadu: Beyond the sheen

Janatha Garage: This needs a few repairs

MSG sequel to release on October 7

MSG The Warrior - Lion Heart is scheduled to hit the screens on October 7, confirmed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the film’s lead actor. He also... »