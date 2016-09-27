30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce her marriage to boyfriend Dino Lalvani.

Actress—model Lisa Haydon has decided to get married to her boyfriend Dino Lalvani.

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce her marriage.

“Gonna marry him,” Lisa wrote captioning a picture of her and Dino kissing.

The Housefull 3 actress has lately been posting a lot of pictures with Dino on the photo—video sharing website.

Lisa and Dino, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, have reportedly been dating each other for a year now.