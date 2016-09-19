Director Damien Chazelle’s La La Land has had a successful run at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). After winning the Grolsch People’s Choice Award on Sunday at TIFF, the musical, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, is tipped to win at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Chazelle said, “To make this movie was a dream come true, and to see it connect with Toronto audiences in this way is deeply gratifying. I wanted this film to speak in a way that even the most far-fetched dreams can guide us. Everything about this moment feels surreal.”

The People’s Choice Award at TIFF is generally thought of to lead to a win at the Oscars. Last year, Lenny Abrahamson’s Room took home the prize and the lead star, Brie Larson, was named as Best Actress. Other previous winners in the category were The Imitation Game, 12 Years A Slave, and Slumdog Millionaire.

La La Land is about the romantic relationship between a dedicated jazz musician named Sebastian (Gosling) and an aspiring actress named Mia (Stone), who are struggling to make ends meet in Los Angeles. They cross paths and embark on a romantic relationship while exploring the joy and pain of pursuing their dreams.