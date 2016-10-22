Mom and I

The upcoming My Son is Gay was originally planned as a crowdsourced film in Hindi. “Then, out of the blue, we came across a producer who said he would fiund the project if we made in Tamil. We thought this was a sensible thing to do and completed the project in no time,” says actor and co-director Anupama Kumar, who plays the mother of the gay protagonist, played by Ashwin Jith. “Kishore Kumar and Jayaprakash have since joined the team with other actors like Abishek Joseph George and Sriranjini. Initially, we plan to release it at festivals before seeking a commercial release here,” says Anupama, who is working on two other projects, Kootathil Oruthan and Thiri.

Love triangle

Debutant director Rohin Venkatesan’s film is titled Adhe Kangal and he has roped in Kalaiarasan, Janani Iyer and Shivada Nair. “It is a romantic thriller revolving around a love triangle. There is sufficient drama, too, as the story veers towards a crime,” says Rohin, who has assisted director Vishnuvardhan earlier. In the film, Kalaiarasan plays a chef, Janani a journalist, and Shivada a sales girl. The film is in its post-production stage, with only the songs yet to be filmed.

Yuvan in Burma director’s next

Following the crime-thriller Burma and a horror-comedy film Jackson Durai, director Dharani Dharan has signed up Shirish (of Metro fame) and music director Yuvan Shankar Raja for his upcoming film, which is all set to roll this month end. “As yet untitled, this film will be a commercial entertainer of the thriller genre with comedy in it. As per the script, the first half will build up towards the thrilling second half. Since music is a very integral part of this, I am confident Yuvan Shankar Raja will do complete justice to the background score,” says Dharani Dharan.