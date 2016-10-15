Lawless domain

Shankar and Suresh, a charted accountant and a doctor respectively, have joined hands to make Inayathalam, a movie on cyber crime. “We wanted to tackle a very contemporary subject,” says Shankar. Y. G. Mahendra and Ganesh Venkatram play important roles in the film. “The internet is omnipotent today. The cyber-criminal is one who is nameless, and faceless, and who can hide behind IP addresses. We show the challenges faced by cops in nabbing them,” says Ganesh Venkatram, who plays the role of a special investigator.

A sequel and a bride

Anjena Kirti plays a North Indian girl from Sowcarpet in Venkat Prabhu’s Chennai 600028 II: Second Innings. “I play the newly-married bride of Vijay Vasanth who, along with Jai, Shiva and Nithin Sathya, reprise their original roles from the prequel. I also have two other films under production: Thani Mugam with R. K. Suresh and Yaagan with Sajan,” she says.