A film without men

How many of you remember the 1994 Tamil film Veetai Paar Naatai Paar? That was the last film that Malayalam director Thulasidas directed in Tamil, two decades ago. And now he is back with Thiraikku Varatha Kathai. “This film has an all-female cast which includes Nadiya Moidu, Kovai Sarala, Eden Kuriakose, and Subhiksha, among others. The uniqueness of the film is that it doesn’t have a single male character in any of the frames, including the background,” he says. “I was keen on casting Nadiya Moidu for the lead role of a police commissioner and she agreed to do the role after reading the gist of the story,” says Thulasidas.

Who am I

Director S. T. Suresh Kumar is all set with his debut film, a comedy titled Ivan Yaar Endru Therigiratha. “It has a lot of romantic elements too. There is a love triangle between the hero Vishnu, Varsha (from Vetrivel) and Ishara Nair (from Sathuranga Vettai). K. Bhagyaraj plays an interesting character named Love Guru,” says Suresh Kumar, who has assisted Suseenthiran

Festival of love

In director Gipsy N. Rajkumar’s upcoming film Ayyanar Veethi, director K. Bhagyaraj and actor Ponvannan play the role of priest and Ayyanar respectively. The lead role is played by Yuvan, and he is paired with Sara Shetty and Chinchu Mohan. “The village-based story has been shot extensively in Rajapalayam. The Ayyanar temple festival, a local event, has been used prominently in the film. U. K. Murali has also rendered a devotional song incorporating all the names of the various Ayyanars,” says Rajkumar.