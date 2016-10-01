etcetera

Money talkDebutant director Srikantan secured entry into director Balu Mahendra’s film institute after making a short film with Sivakarthikeyan.

“I cherish my experiences in the film institute. They have been instrumental in helping me make my feature film debut,” he says. His Thappu Thanda stars newcomers Sathya and Swetha Gai.

“The film is about the intermingling of three genres. The first half of the film plays like a dark comedy, while the second half becomes a crime thriller. The plot revolves around a hunt for money, the kind that greases palms and buys votes. We have completed the shoot and the film is in its post-production stage,” says Srikantan, who has also roped in Mime Gopi and John Vijay for crucial roles.

Sunaina is excited about the release of her upcoming film Kavalai Vandam, which is directed by Deekay.

In Hyderabad after almost 10 years to do a Telugu film, Sunaina says, “My career started in the Telugu industry, and it feels good to be accepted in both languages. Interestingly, my next film will be a bilingual in Tamil and Kannada, directed by Sivakanthan. As for my role in Kavalai Vendam, I play a soft-spoken and innocent girl, who is madly in love with the hero, Jiiva. Since Kajal Aggarwal is also a part of the film, you can expect a love triangle.”