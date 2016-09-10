A break from bad guys

Director A. Venkatesh’s upcoming film, titled Nethra, has no villain. “Vincent Asokan plays the role of the heroine’s brother and is a cause for tension throughout the film, but he can’t said to be playing a negative role,” says the director, adding that the real villains are the obstacles that the hero, Vinay, faces in his professional life in Canada. The pivot of the story “is the character played by Subiksha. I noticed her in Vijay Milton’s Kadugu,in which I did a small role too.” Humour also plays a big part in the film, Venkatesh says. “Mottai Rajendran, Robo Shankar and Imman Annachi were a riot.” The film is co-produced by Venkatesh and Pararajasingam of Canada, where the film’s final schedule is to be shot.

Seaside story

With the fisherman’s community as the backdrop, director Caarthick Raju, who’s awaiting the release of his Ulkuthu, says the film is about “the confrontation between rowdy elements and innocent family members of fisherfolk, especially those in the fish-cutting trade.” Dinesh and Nandita play the main roles in Ulkuthu, which has been shot extensively in Muttam village in Nagercoil district. “When the heroine’s life gets affected by the rowdy elements, the hero has to set right the wrongs of his community,” says Caarthick Raju.

Room Service

Debutant director Kannan Rangaswamy has struck upon a unique idea for the story of his forthcoming horror-suspense-thriller, Dhayam. “The 105-minute movie takes place inside the confines of a single room, and involves eight characters. Not once do the visuals go out of this room; we have also taken care to ensure that the camera angles don’t get repeated. The music by Sathish Selvan that we’ve recorded at Macedonia’s (Greece) F.A.M.E.S Studio will be a highlight,” says Kannan.