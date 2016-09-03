Three stages of love

In his upcoming film, Maane Thaene Paeye, Aari plays an IT professional in love. “The story is about the three stages of love, and is also the inspiration for the title,” says Aari, who is also shooting for Kadai Enn 6, a comedy-thriller. “I play an unemployed man who tries to go abroad for work, against the wishes of his parents,” he says. Aari has also just signed another film called Nagesh Thiraiarangam. “I play a real estate broker, and there’s a connection between my profession and the famous Chennai landmark, Nagesh Theatre.”

Love in the air

Director R. Kannan says thathis untitled film starring Gautham Karthik is an “urban love story, bordering on a thriller”. The film that also stars Shraddha Srinath, who shot to fame with the Kannada film, U Turn, is mostly shot in Chennai. “We are planning to finish filming in one non-stop schedule,” says Kannan.

Money matters

Nandhaa’s upcoming film, Kallattam, is a story about a man who loses the money he had borrowed for the treatment of his critically-ill daughter, and how an honest cop, played by Nandhaa, tries to get it back. Kallattam also talks about organised crime, involving gangs from outside the state, and portrays how they work hand-in-glove with many corrupt cops.