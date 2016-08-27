Life in a metro

In the upcoming Maanagaram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, four people from different walks of life—Sri, Sundeep Kishan, Charlie and Munish Kanth—come to Chennai to pursue their dreams. “Do they realise their dreams? Do their lives cross at some point? How does the heroine, Regina Cassandra, impact their lives? These are the suspense elements in my thriller,” says director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Regina plays an HR professional, while Sri and Sundeep play the roles of unemployed youngsters.

The name is Sivabalan

Ajith Kumar had decreed that ‘Appukutty’ should henceforth be known by his real name, Sivabalan. “Interestingly, in Konjam Konjam, my character is called Sivabalan. I play a successful scrap dealer who goes from Tamil Nadu to Kerala to set up his business. The hero, Gokul, works in my company, and somewhere along the way, after his mother’s death, his sister comes to stay with him. Love then develops, even though I am already married. But it is all in good humour and shows the life of a Tamilian in Kerala,” says Sivabalan.