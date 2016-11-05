Kodi director Durai Senthilkumar speaks about what went into creating his third consecutive hit

Durai Senthilkumar has delivered three consecutive hits: Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai, and now, Kodi. So well appreciated has Kodi been that the film’s producers, Vetrimaaran and Dhanush, have reportedly already signed him up for another film. Excerpts from an interview with the hit director:

What is your take on the mixed reviews for Kodigetting mixed reviews?

It is not easy to satisfy every person in the movie business. I am just happy that I did not compromise in portraying the cut-throat world of politics.

Was Trisha your original choice?

Originally, I wanted to cast Vidya Balan. But that would have meant losing out on the big twist. Trisha pulled the role off effectively, but yes, I do agree that the hostility wasn’t quite right in Trisha’s character. Then again, it was a deliberate effort to surprise the audience.

Do you think Dhanush did justice to the double role? Some feel he lacked chemistry with Trisha.

There are very few actors in the industry who can match Dhanush’s commitment. He worked overtime in an uninterrupted 57-day schedule. The script was tailor-made for him. As for the chemistry, I could not take too much time to show their bond. I guess that showed.

Did you write the script with Dhanush in mind?

I had this script in mind even when I was assisting Vetrimaaran in Polladhavan and Aadukalam. I spoke about this to Dhanush during the shoots, and also when he produced my directorial ventures. I am indebted to him for keeping his promise.

How did the producer in Vetrimaaran react to the lack of a comedy track?

He had his reservations initially, especially concerning how serious the film was, as my previous films were high on comedy. But after he listened to the script, he understood why there was no place for comedy in the script.

What was your biggest challenge with Kodi?

I wanted commercial success. Dhanush produced my earlier films, and this was time to pay him back. I also learned a lot about the world of politics. During my school days in Karur, I spent a lot of time listening to the speeches of politicians. I realised later that it’s not an easy world. You have to be ruthless. This helped me etch the film’s characters.

There were rumours that S. A. Chandrasekhar reluctant to play the politician’s character?

He had apprehensions of being a part of a political movie. But he relented when he understood I needed a strong actor.

A Dhanush movie without music by Anirudh is a rare thing. What made you go for Santhosh Narayanan?

Anirudh was busy with some foreign commitments. As we had planned everything meticulously, we couldn’t afford to wait. Santhosh, like Anirudh, is a director’s composer, and fit the bill well.

Dhanush’s rap number has become very popular.

‘Kodi Parakkudha’ has really done well. Though it is a montage song, the lyrics and Dhanush’s body language have really lifted it.

Any lessons learned?

Every movie is an experience. With my second film, Kaaki Sattai, I had a different idea for the story, but it wouldn’t have done well considering the expectations people have from a Sivakarthikeyan film. But with Dhanush on board, I was able to seize the opportunity to make a hard-hitting film.

Sivakarthikeyan, Dhanush... who’s next?

Dhanush again, probably. But it won’t be a political film. The hangover of such a film lasts quite a while.