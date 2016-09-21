Kirti Kulhari, who played Falak in Pink, says the film has changed her life

Kirti Kulhari, who has previously done films like Shaitan and Khichdi: The Movie says that all the frustration of not being recognised for her talent all these years has disappeared overnight, thanks to all the recognition that has come her way for her role in Pink. She recalls how she bagged Pink, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and co-produced by Shoojit Sircar.

“I was called for a screen test by Jogiji (casting director) and was told that it was a film being produced by Shoojit Sircar. I was very excited because I have really enjoyed Shoojit’s films. They called me back and narrated the story. Once I heard it, I was more than willing to be a part of it. The story needed to be told.” The big news about Amitabh’s participation arrived only two weeks later.

“Falak was very interesting for me to play because I had never played such a character. Also, the emotional quotient of the character was very high. Her intensity was a challenge. The big breaking down scene in court was added later, and became a highlight.”

Kirti agrees completely with the point of the film. “My take on a woman’s right to her sexual choices is the same as the film’s. No means no. When you hear it, you respect it and you stop. What has changed for me after Pink is my attitude towards myself and men out there. I do not let anyone make me feel ashamed of being who I am. I am no more uncomfortable with my own sexuality. As for the men who look at me in a predatory way, I now have the strength to shut them up.”

Her character is also shown to be in a relationship with a much older man. She says she wouldn’t shy away from such a situation in her own life. “I would do it only for love and without breaking up another relationship or family for it. But it’s too late for me anyway, as I recently got married.”

She will remain forever indebted to Amitabh. “He was such a lovely person and a brilliant co-actor. My character shares some beautiful moments with him in the film. I learned how it is important to never take success for granted.”

Pink has also taught Kirti something else. “It has shown me cinema’s ability to transform. I see that cinema has the potential to not just show problems, but also offer solutions.”