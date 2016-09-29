Enough is enough

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West wants to get a restraining order against Vitalii Sediuk, the prankster who has allegedly attacked her twice in two years.

The 35-year-old star was attacked by Ukrainian former TV presenter Sediuk recently at the Paris Fashion Week, and she is said to want some serious action taken against him, reported TMZ.

Sources close to the Kardashian clan have said that Kim is planning to file a police report over the incident, which occurred as she was attending the Balmain fashion show.

She is calling in her lawyers and wants a restraining order against Vitalii, who attacked Gigi Hadid at Milan Fashion Week last week, after he also targeted her at Paris Fashion Week in 2014.

During the latest incident, the prankster tried to kiss the raven-haired beauty’s posterior but her security team managed to wrestle him to the ground just beforehand.

Sediuk has targeted Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the past.