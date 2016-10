She'll play the female lead in 'Thaana Serntha Kootam', which will be produced by Studio Green.

Keerthy Suresh, fresh from the success of Remo, has been signed up to play the female lead opposite Suriya in Thaana Serntha Kootam.

To be produced by Studio Green and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the project is slated to go on the floors next month.

Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music.