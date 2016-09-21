Kate Beckinsale will next be seen in the upcoming drama, The Only Living Boy in New York, opposite Jeff Bridges, Callum Turner and Kiersey Clemons. The film will be directed by Marc Webb based on a script by Allan Loeb.

The film is about the story of a recent college graduate—played by Turner—who gets into a relationship with his father’s mistress, portrayed by Beckinsale.

Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa are producing the movie, which is set to go on the floors next month. The title is inspired by a 1970 song written by Paul Simon.

Beckinsale will next be seen in the much-expected Underworld: Blood Wars, which is slated for release in January.